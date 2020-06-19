This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens
$2 ea
$3.99
Jul 05, 2020
Expires : 07/11/20
6 Likes 3 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Walgreens is offering Select Tide Simply, Downy or Bounce Detergent, Fabric Enhancers or Dryer Sheets for just $2.00 ea when you buy 4. See this offer in their weekly ad (page 13).
Find your nearest store here.
Note: this offer will be valid in-store only.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping home laundry Household Essentials Laundry Detergent Tide detergent Walgreens
What's the matter?