Harbor Freight is offering this 24-Pk AA or AAA Heavy Duty Batteries for free with any purchase when you apply code 82622499 at checkout or present this printable coupon in-store. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.



Note: you must purchase another item to get this offer for free.



Product Details:

Heavy duty batteries for reliable power



Can be used with remote controls, clocks, flashlights, portable radios and other low drain devices



1.5 volt