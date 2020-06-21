Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

Allen+Roth 4-Light Track Bar Kit + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$49.98 $99.98
Jun 21, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this Allen+Roth 4-Light Track Bar Kit for only $49.98 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Fixed track lighting kit from the Montgomery collection
  • Brushed steel finish upgrades any design space
  • Four adjustable heads allow for directional lighting
  • Four 60-watt A19 bulbs required (not included)

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Free Shipping lighting Home Improvement lights Lowes Home Lighting Lighting & Ceiling Fans
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 70% Off Smart Home Items
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Up to $500 Off Appliances
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Commander 5-Gallon Storage Tote
$5.98 $7.98
Lowes
Lowes
Seasonal Fall Projects Sale
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Up To $500 Off Select Appliances - Lowes
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Up to $120 Off Select Timberchic Wall Planks At Lowes.com
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Lowes - 50% Off Select Lightings
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
35-Ct Fresh Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)
$1.98 $2.08
Lowes
Lowes
LYSOL 144-oz Lemon Dilutable All-Purpose Cleaner Lowes.com
$8.18
Lowes
Lowes
Bosch 2-Tool Core18v Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (Charger Included and 2-Batteries Included) Lowes.com
$99 $189
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,700 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Fun Run Sale Now Live!
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 80% Off End Of Season Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off VIP Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
Brookstone
Brookstone
PartyGrill Grill, Melt, Eat, Repeat
$79.99 $99.99
Cashback Available
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off Halloween Boo-tique
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
MotoFloor Modular Garage Flooring Tiles (3 Colors)
$89.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Brenton Studio Task Chair (4 Colors) + Ships Free
$79.99 $149.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
3-Wick Candles (Multiple Scents)
$14.50 $24.50
Amazon
Amazon
Modern Floral Circles Design Area Rugs 5' X 7' Blue+F/S
$45.09 $130.00
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Commander 5-Gallon Storage Tote
$5.98 $7.98
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 70% Off Smart Home Items
SALE
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (09/30)
WeeklyAD
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 80% Off End Of Season Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 50% Off Cordless Combo Kits, Power Tools & Batteries and Accessories
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow