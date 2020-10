Right now, Amazon is offering $30 off the Echo Auto bringing the price down to just $19.99 for Prime members! Shipping is free.



Note: you can start a 30-free trial of Prime and cancel at anytime.



Product Details:

Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers



With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise



Stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio



Use your voice to play music, check the news and more