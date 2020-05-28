Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
AmazonBasics Wall Planter

$4.01 $5.45
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/08/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this AmazonBasics Wall Planter for only $4.01 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Indoor wall-mounted planter for growing and displaying small indoor plants
  • Enhances any home or office with on-trend style and beautiful eye-catching modern design
  • Made of stoneware ceramic and durable steel for beauty and strength
  • Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews!

