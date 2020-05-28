Amazon is offering this AmazonBasics Wall Planter for only $4.01 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.



Indoor wall-mounted planter for growing and displaying small indoor plants



Enhances any home or office with on-trend style and beautiful eye-catching modern design



Made of stoneware ceramic and durable steel for beauty and strength



Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews!