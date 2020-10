Lowe's has this Anatolia Satori Glazed Ceramic Tile for just 15¢ with free shipping for MyLowe's members!



Note: Price may vary by store.



Product Details:

Durable and moisture resistant



Brilliant white color



Subway tile can be installed in a variety of patterns



For interior wall tile use only



2.95in x 5.91in, 7mm thick individual tile covers 0.12 sq ft



Ideal for use in bathrooms, kitchens, backsplashes and accent walls