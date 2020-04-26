This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart
$5.97
May 11, 2020
Expires : 05/10/20
2 Likes 10 Comments
17See Deal
About this Deal
|
Back in stock
Hurry -- won't last long! Walmart is offering 12-Pack Angel Soft Toilet Paper w/ Fresh Lavender for only $5.97 with free shipping on orders over $35.
Note: price and inventory may vary by location.
Features:
🏷 Deal Tagsbathroom Walmart Bathroom Essentials Household Essentials Toilet Paper Paper goods angel soft Bathroom Tissues
What's the matter?