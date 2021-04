For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Anker Powerhouse 200 57600mAh Portable Generator on sale for $169.99, originally $229.99. Shipping is free.



Features:

Received 4.5 stars from 345 ratings



The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.



Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.



Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.