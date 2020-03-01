Home Depot is offering this Olympia USA Apache II Expandable Carry-On in 2 colors (black+blue & black+red) for only $39.93 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Also available in 3 other colors (black, lime, & purple) for $43.92!



Details:

Each bag outfitted with a set of four, 360-degree spinners



Hidden compartment inside the expandable carry-on



Colorful stripe allows easy identification of luggage



Weight: 6.2lbs



Dimensions: 9" D x 21" H x 14" W



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $68.00 at eBags.