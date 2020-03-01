Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Olympia USA Apache II Carry-On (2 Colors)
$39.93 $159.99
Jan 03, 2020
21  Likes 0  Comments
10
About this Deal

Home Depot is offering this Olympia USA Apache II Expandable Carry-On in 2 colors (black+blue & black+red) for only $39.93 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Also available in 3 other colors (black, lime, & purple) for $43.92!

Details:
  • Each bag outfitted with a set of four, 360-degree spinners
  • Hidden compartment inside the expandable carry-on
  • Colorful stripe allows easy identification of luggage
  • Weight: 6.2lbs
  • Dimensions: 9" D x 21" H x 14" W
  • Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $68.00 at eBags.

