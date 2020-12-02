Amazon is offering this 17-Ct Arm & Hammer 3-in-1 Power Paks for only $2.50 with free shipping when you 'clip' the $1 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Laundry Pods Travel Pack



for Laundry Pods Travel Pack Removes the toughest laundry stains



The most convenient way to do laundry



Works in both standard and HE washing machines



Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews

Compare to $7.79 at CVS.