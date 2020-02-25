Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
5-Lb Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda
$3.27 $6.99
Aug 12, 2020
Expires : 08/20/20
74
About this Deal

Amazon is offeering this 5-Lb Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda for only $3.27 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.


Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Baking Sodas
  • Versatile, effective and affordable solution for over 170 years
  • Resealable, water-resistant bag
  • Can be used for scratchless cleaning, laundry and deodorizing
  • All Purpose Cleaner & Deodorizer
  • Received 4.8 stars out of 7,775+ reviews!

💬 12  Comments

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 25, 2020
Updated
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jan 27, 2020
What an amazon deal! Must have for cleaning + even brushing your teeth (only about 2-3 times a week)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 27, 2020
Back again no longer expired
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 29, 2019
Price drop now $2.73
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 13, 2019
Price drop
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 01, 2019
Price drop
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 06, 2019
Back again
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 12, 2019
Price Drop!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 15, 2019
Updated no longer expired
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
May 28, 2019
Clean with Baking Soda: https://www.tasteofhome.com/article/50-clever-ways-to-clean-with-baking-soda/
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
May 28, 2019
Thank you for the article, it's very useful!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 15, 2019
Very informative 👌👏👏
