Walmart is havign this Astella 9' Wood-Grain Market Patio Umbrella (Multiple Colors) for just $34.99, originally $54.99. Shipping is free on $35+



Features:

Polyester fabric



Spacious 9-foot umbrella canopy for ample shade



8 sturdy steel ribs add extra support



Steel center pole for long-lasting durability



Beautiful wood-textured vinyl finish adds a classic touch



Easy-to-use push lift system with a pin-stop makes opening and closing the canopy convenient



Base sold separately