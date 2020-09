Home Depot is offering this Belle Plastic Planter w/ Attached Saucer (4 Colors) from just $1.88 with free in-store pickup where available.



Available Sizes & Prices:

6.06" for $1.88



8.06" for $2.88



10.06" for $3.88



12.13" for $5.98



20.13" for $10.98

Details:

Curved design adds a sleek look to complement flowers and plants



Durable resin planter is UV-resistant to protect against fading



Includes drainage holes and saucer for capturing excess water



Received 4+ stars from over 400 reviews