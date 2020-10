Best Buy has extended their Return & Exchange Policy available through Curbside Pickup!



Purchases made between 3/1 and 4/15 qualify for this extension and have an extended return date through 4/29.



Note: Exclusions apply.



Offer Details:

Cell phones, cellular tablets and cellular wearables : 14 days



: 14 days Major appliances : 15 days



: 15 days Most Best Buy purchases : April 29, 2020



: April 29, 2020 My Best Buy Elite members : Purchases from March 1 – March 31, 2020: April 29, 2020;

Purchases on, or after, April 1: 30 days



: Purchases from March 1 – March 31, 2020: April 29, 2020; Purchases on, or after, April 1: 30 days My Best Buy Elite Plus members: Purchases from March 1 – March 14, 2020: April 29, 2020; Purchases on, or after, March 15, 2020: 45 days