Walmart.com is offering this Better Homes Parker Hall Tree Bench for $90.00 with free shipping!



Features:

Bench with coat hutch



Framed hutch panels



Includes 5 coat hooks



Assembled dimensions: 39.921" L x 18.189" W x 65.354" H



Received 4+ stars out of over 90 reviews

Compare to $111.99 at Hayneedle.