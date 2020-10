JCPenney is offering this Biddeford MicroPlush Heated Blanket starting from $11.24 when you use code SUNSHINE (10% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49.



Available Sizes w/ Code SUNSHINE

Twin for $11.24 (Reg. $100.00)



(Reg. $100.00) Full for $13.49 (Reg. $120.00)



(Reg. $120.00) Queen for $17.99 (Reg. $160.00)



(Reg. $160.00) King for $22.49 (Reg. $200.00)

Details:

10 temperature settings



Extra-long cord



Automatic shutoff after 10 hours



Single control on twin and full sizes



Received 4+ stars from over 1,150 reviews