Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Bissell PowerClean Rewind Vacuum + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$62.99 $149.99
Jul 17, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Bissell PowerClean Rewind Pet Vacuum for only $62.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping!

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27-8/2)!

Details:
  • OnePass Technology with powerful suction
  • Maximizes pet hair pickup from multiple surfaces
  • Scatter-Free Technology reduces scatter on hard floors
  • Large capacity, easy empty dirt tank
  • Received 4+ stars from over 315 reviews

Free Shipping Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies kohls Bissell vacuums Free W/P Vaccum Cleaner
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 17, 2020
