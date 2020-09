Need a good gift for dad? Amazon is offering this BLACK+DECKER 30-Piece 20V Cordless Drill Set for only $56.90 with free shipping!



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller in Power Drill Drivers



in Power Drill Drivers Lithium ion battery holds a charge for up to 18 months



30 accessories include drill and screwdriving bits, nut drivers, & more



Received 4+ stars from over 3,445 reviews