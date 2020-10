Macy's is offering Black & Decker D340 EasySteam Iron Box for only $16.99 , regularly $33.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

TrueGlide™ nonstick soleplate glides smoothly across fabrics



Smart Steam™ Technology generates the perfect amount of steam based on the fabric you selected



Superior steam relaxes fabrics to remove tough wrinkles



Motion Sensitive feature shuts iron off automatically when not in use



Anti-drip design protects fabric from spotting



360º pivoting power cord



Lightweight construction for comfortable ironing



Spray mist



Measures 4.38" x 10.38" x 5.75"



2-year warranty