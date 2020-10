Bed Bath and Beyond is offering this Black & Decker High-Capacity Lithium Handheld Vacuum (Black) for $31.99 (Reg. $49.99) with free shipping to Beyond+ members! If you are not, get it for $39.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Lightweight design



Powerful suction and features an efficient, rechargeable lithium battery



Charging indicator light



Comes with extendable crevice and flip-up brush attachments



Jack plug charger with wall mount for convenient storage



Large (16.9 oz.) and easy-to-empty translucent dust bowl



13 minutes of run time per single full charge



Measures 15.88" L x 5.75" W x 7.5" H