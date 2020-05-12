Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
(12 Double Rolls) Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels

$19.88
+ free* Shipping
About this Deal

For a limited time, Walmart is offering (12 Double Rolls) Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels for $19.88. Shipping is free on $35+

Features:
Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels, White, 12 Double Rolls = 24 Regular Rolls: Pack contains 12 Double rolls of white Bounty Select-A-Size paper towels
Each Double Roll contains 100% more sheets than a Regular Roll
Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper* * vs. leading ordinary brand
2X More Absorbent* *vs leading ordinary brand
Also available in fun prints!
Try Bounty Napkins!

Comments (1)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 12, 2020
Back In Stock
Reply
