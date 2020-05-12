(12 Double Rolls) Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels
$19.88
+ free* Shipping
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Walmart is offering (12 Double Rolls) Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels for $19.88. Shipping is free on $35+
Features:
Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels, White, 12 Double Rolls = 24 Regular Rolls: Pack contains 12 Double rolls of white Bounty Select-A-Size paper towels
Each Double Roll contains 100% more sheets than a Regular Roll
Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper* * vs. leading ordinary brand
2X More Absorbent* *vs leading ordinary brand
Also available in fun prints!
Try Bounty Napkins!
