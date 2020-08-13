6' x 6' Bridgeport Vinyl Privacy Fence Panel + F/S
$68.98
$79.98
+ Free Shipping
|Home Depot has this 6' x 6' Bridgeport Vinyl Privacy Fence Panel for $67.98 with free shipping.
Product Details:
Made of durable vinyl that never needs painting or staining
Offset pickets give the fence panel a contemporary look
Pickets snap together between the rails without glue or fasteners
