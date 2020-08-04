Head over to Lowe's and get this Brussel's Bonsai 6-in Chinese Elm in Clay Planter on sale for $22.51. Shipping is free.



Features:

The Chinese Elm has beautiful, distinctive dark gray to reddish brown bark that turns fissure and corky when mature. It has a lovely branching shape with delicate, oval shaped toothed leaves that showcase a fresh green color



Your small 5 year old bonsai will arrive at 6-inch to 8-inch tall in a 6-inch container and will perform best outdoors