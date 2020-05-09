Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $15 Credit w/ Gift Card Purchase

Free W/P
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal

Need a gift for mom? Amazon is offering new gift card customers a $15 credit when you buy $50 in Amazon Gift Cards and use code 20GIFTCARD at checkout.

Check here for more details.

How It Works:
  1. Tap the "Add the code to your account" button here
  2. Add $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards to your cart
  3. Use code 20GIFTCARD at checkout
  4. Your $15 credit will be applied to your account within 2 days

gift cards amazon gifts Free gift card Free Credit Free W/P Mother's Day
Comments (7)

isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 09, 2020
i like you profile & follow. im new member support with please follow me.
Reply
maminica11
maminica11 (L1)
May 06, 2020
It didn't work for me either. It says, "unfortunately, you are not elegible for this offer". :-(
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 06, 2020
Yes, unfortunately this deal is available for first time Amazon gift card buyers
Reply
mUMB0JUMB0
mUMB0JUMB0 (L1)
May 06, 2020
Didn't work for me as I had previously bought a gift card for someone.
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
May 05, 2020
Works! Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.
Reply
Acarone
Acarone (Mod)
Dec 19, 2016
Worked for me. I got this message though:

"Important Notification: This offer is valid ONLY to eligible customers. Terms and Conditions apply; scroll down to learn more."
Reply
lord_bashful
lord_bashful (L1)
Dec 11, 2016
Unfortunately, I am not eligible for this offer...What is the problem?
Reply
