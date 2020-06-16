Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Carter Reversible Fabric Sectional (3 Colors) + F/S

$399.00 $699.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/19/20
About this Deal

Sams Club is offering Carter Reversible Fabric Sectional (3 Colors) for only $399.00, regularly $699.00. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Requires simple assembly, arrives in two boxes
  • Ensure address is correct at checkout: Ships via FedEx
  • Upholstery Materials: 100% polyester
  • Upholstery Color: Navy, gray or charcoal
  • Cushion Fill: High-density foam
  • Materials: Hardwood, foam and fabric
  • Frame Construction: Hardwood frame
  • Reversible ottoman can be right- or left-facing configuration by moving and rearranging cushions

Comments (3)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 16, 2020
Back Again
Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
May 03, 2020
Good deal
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 03, 2020
Thank you:)
Reply
