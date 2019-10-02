Amazon
70-Ct Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent+F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$14.99
$25.99
20 days ago
2 Likes 2 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Clip Coupon and Checkout with S&S
Note: You may cancel subscription at any time.
Details:
Amazon's Choice
No pre-wash needed! Cascade Platinum PLUS+ dishwasher detergent removes burnt-on food
Cascade Platinum PLUS+ ActionPacs dissolve, lift, and rinse away food
Built-in grease-fighting power of Dawn
Works in both hard water and soft water to keep your dishes sparkling
Received 4.8 stars from over 2,825 reviews!
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon Free Shipping kitchen household Dishwashing Household Supplies Dishwasher Detergent Cascade
What's the matter?