Lowe's is offering this Char-Broil Advantage 4-Burner Gas Grill for only $149.00 with free in-store pickup!



Details:

Grill features top-ported burners for even heat



Grill up to 25 burgers or your favorite seafood



Porcelain coated cast iron grates



Warming rack features 120 sq. in. of space



Fixed side shelf offers prep space



Dimensions: 45.5" H x 50.5" W x 21" D



Received 4+ stars from over 335 reviews