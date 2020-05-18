Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Ct. Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (75 Wipes) + F/S

$30.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/18/20
Quill is offering 6-Ct. Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Fresh Scent (75 Wipes) for $30.99 with free shipping!

Features:
  • Clean and disinfect with a powerful multipurpose wipe killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses
  • Breakdown grease, soap scum and grime so you can tackle any surface
  • Disinfect and deodorize with the fresh smell of Clorox scented wipes
  • Bleach-free, all-in-one cleaning alternative
  • Ideal for use in schools, daycare centers, restaurants, hotels and other commercial facilities

Comments

