Target is offering this 12-Ct Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Mopping Cloths for only $4.49 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more. You can pickup this item up in-store at select locations.



Note: due to high demand, item may be unavailable or delayed.



Details:

Ultra-textured and pre-saturated



Traps 4x more particles, dirt and hair



Disinfects and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews