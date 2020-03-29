Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
70-Canister Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wipes
FREE SHIPPING
$8.72 $14.99
Mar 29, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
10  Likes 0  Comments
Cashback Up to 1.5%

About this Deal

Check out this 70-Canister Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wipes at Staples. Plus, shipping is free.

Note: It features a bleach-free formula and it can kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria .

Free Shipping Sale Staples Disinfecting Wipes clorox wipes kill germs
