Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

Classic Red Coca-Cola 6-Can Mini Cooler & Fridge
$29.00 $33.80
Jun 25, 2020
8  Likes 3  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Right now, Walmart is offering this Classic Red Coca-Cola 6-Can Mini Cooler & Fridge for only $29.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Product Details:
Personal mini fridge featuring classic Coca-Cola bottle design - Ideal cooler for Compact 4.2 Quart (4 Liters) capacity - Can fit up to six cans
Thermoelectric technology - Reliable and efficient cooling with no CFCs
Cools items up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature
Lightweight, compact and portable
Includes removable shelf
Self-locking, recessed door handle
Received 4+ stars from over 400 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart Appliances kitchen cooler Coca-Cola Drinks Beverages Small Kitchen Appliances
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pinbeauty80
pinbeauty80 (L0)
May 31, 2020
This is very comfortable. Good idea.
Likes Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
May 02, 2020
This is the cuteness thing ever, my Dr. Pepper could do well in this!
Likes Reply
joeserr1203
joeserr1203 (L1)
Apr 07, 2020
This one is cool...:)
Likes Reply
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
$229.00 $389.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV
$98.00 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% Off Electronics 'Savings Spotlight'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Tempur-Pedic Cloud Premium Soft Bed Pillow
$35.00 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
BOGO Free 3-Wick Candles
BOGO
HOT
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$18.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Comfee' 5.2-Qt All in One Slow Cooker
$39.53 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$27.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 1.6-Qt. Analog Air Fryer
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Home Depot
Home Depot
'Get Done' Sale w/ Savings on Furniture, Bath, Tools & More
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Belk
Belk
Extra 65% Off Black Friday Now Sale + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Belk
Belk
$9.99 Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Bella Nonstick Electric Panini Grill
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow