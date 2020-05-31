Walmart
Right now, Walmart is offering this Classic Red Coca-Cola 6-Can Mini Cooler & Fridge for only $29.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.
Product Details:
Personal mini fridge featuring classic Coca-Cola bottle design - Ideal cooler for Compact 4.2 Quart (4 Liters) capacity - Can fit up to six cans
Thermoelectric technology - Reliable and efficient cooling with no CFCs
Cools items up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature
Lightweight, compact and portable
Includes removable shelf
Self-locking, recessed door handle
Received 4+ stars from over 400 reviews!
