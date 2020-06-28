Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12-Pack Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrushes
$4.99 $5.99
Jul 05, 2020
Expires : 07/16/20
8  Likes
90
About this Deal

Amazon has this 12-Pk Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrushes for $5.39 (it's just 44¢ each!) with free shipping for Amazon Prime members or on orders over $25.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Helps maintain healthy gums
  • For hard to reach places
  • Assorted colors
  • Received 4 stars out of 2200 reviews

💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
asnail147
asnail147 (L1)
Jul 05, 2020
great price!
Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Jun 28, 2020
price drop!
Reply
amarbedi
amarbedi (L1)
Jan 09, 2020
medium
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 09, 2020
Updated
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Nov 07, 2019
Awesome deal!
Reply
AZSDevil
AZSDevil (L3)
Aug 16, 2019
another great item for BTS
Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Aug 15, 2019
Price updated $6.29
Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Apr 29, 2019
price change. now $6.33
Reply
jdealz
jdealz (L2)
Mar 22, 2019
Price drop!
Reply
dealindeal
dealindeal (L1)
Jan 09, 2019
Was 5.99 on December 19, 2018
Reply
