Home Depot is offering this 7" Commercial Electric LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light for only $6.99 with free shipping on orders of $45+ or with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Simply twist into existing keyless lamp holder; wiring optional



Replaces hot 60-Watt incandescent bulb with cool emission LEDs



11-Watts, 4000K, ENERGY STAR, lasts 50000 hours continued use