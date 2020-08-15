Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

Cooks 6-Qt Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
FREE SHIPPING
$26.99 $50.00
27 days ago
Expires : 10/03/20
0  Likes 6  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Cooks 6-Qt Stainless Steel Slow Cooker for $26.99 with code FRIENDS4 at checkout, with free shipping Over $49.

Product Description
  • 6-qt. capacity cooks up to a perfectly slow cooked meal for your family; serves 6-7 people
  • Off/Low/High and Warm Temperature setting; slow cooks meals at the ideal temperature
  • Removable stoneware pot for easy serving
  • Durable polished stainless steel housing with cool touch handles for safety


Compare to $40.94 at Home Depot.

🏷 Deal Tags

Appliances home kitchen Kitchenware JCPenney kitchen appliances cooks slow cooker
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
27 days ago
Updated, Back Again
Likes Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Aug 15, 2020
Alive again with new code: STYLE21
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 11, 2020
Now $17.99
Likes Reply
swarnasalu
swarnasalu (L2)
Jul 23, 2020
like
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 23, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jul 25, 2019
Updated $25.49
Likes Reply
see more comments 3
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
"Penney's Playland" Ad
AD
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Clarks Women's Shoes from $22.99!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 85% Off Final Take Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 25% Off Vornado Indoor Heaters, Fans & Air Purifiers
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Back! Q7 Sport Smart Watch
$9.99 $75.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Women's Dresses Clearance from $7.69
$7.69+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 35% JCPenney "Holiday Hosting In A Flash" Sale (11/4-11/5)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
$29.99 $50.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker (2 Colors)
$12.99 $22.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
Order Online & Pickup in Warehouse
Offer
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO Free Purex Detergent (Multiple Options)
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
BOGO Free Dewalt & Milwaukee Tools
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
Home Expressions Bath Towels (Multiple Colors)
$10 AR
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Q7 Blush Smart Watch
$29.99 $85.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney Portrait Studios
JCPenney Portrait Studios
Free 8x10 Enhanced Print (In-Store)
Freebie
Yahoo
Yahoo
J.C. Penney Lenders Led By Aurelius Seek to Slow Property Sale
NEWS
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 25% Off Vornado Indoor Heaters, Fans & Air Purifiers
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
"Penney's Playland" Ad
AD
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 35% Off JCPenney Holiday Ready Home Flash Sale (10/29-10/31)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 35% JCPenney "Holiday Hosting In A Flash" Sale (11/4-11/5)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Floral Lace Fit & Flare Dress
$49.99 $74
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow