Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Amazon

Lowest Price! Drain Clog Remover (6 Pack)
$4.75 $11.88
4h ago
Expires : 06/09/21
9  Likes 13  Comments
3
See Deal

About this Deal

Price Drop! (was $5.94) Amazon is offering this Drain Clog Remover (6 Pack) for only $4.75 when apply code 9T7IVJPJ at checkout and Amazon Prime members with free shipping!

Not an Amazon Prime member? Try a free 30-day trial here.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • It's long enough to go deep into sink pipes
  • There is a claw can grip hairs and other blockages tightly.
  • 6 pack drain hair clog remover, 1stainless steel cleaner tool and 5 plastic drain cleaner tools for sink, tube drain cleaning.
  • It’s very easy to bend to plug into pipes, like snake moving.
  • Received 4+ stars from over 7,700 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Home Improvement Bathroom Essentials drain snake Kitchen Tools & Gadgets Drain Augers Drain Cleaning Equipment cleaning tool kitchen sink cleaning
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
39m ago
Good Price
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
8h ago
Now $4.75
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 10, 2020
Now $5.94
Likes Reply
sukhavasi08
sukhavasi08 (L1)
Sep 11, 2020
coupon not working
Likes Reply
lovebeautymak
lovebeautymak (L1)
Sep 11, 2020
Hi,the deal is expired.If there is any new deal information,I will re-post here. Thanks.
Likes Reply
pooooi
pooooi (L1)
Aug 16, 2018
Yeah it got the job done
Likes Reply
PurpleBelieve
PurpleBelieve (L1)
Jul 19, 2018
These worked so well for both our shower and sink drains.
Likes Reply
NeatRaccoon
NeatRaccoon (L1)
Jul 19, 2018
Works great. Cleaned out 3 sinks and 2 bathtubs with just one snake drain.
Likes Reply
bnhyt55
bnhyt55 (L2)
Jul 18, 2018
Awesome deal
Likes Reply
GreyDirt
GreyDirt (L1)
Jul 12, 2018
Works great.
Likes Reply
gikop78
gikop78 (L2)
Jul 12, 2018
I have used similar plastic snakes like this a few dozen times, as long as you go easy on them in and out and throw them away after the third use they work great for hair clogs in sink and bathtub drains, easy fix in minutes.
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
Amazon See All arrow
Early Prime Day Deals!
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals!
SALE
HOT
Free $10 Prime Day Credit Offer
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit Offer
Offer
HOT
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day!
Amazon
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day!
Offer
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day Offer!
Amazon
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day Offer!
Free W/P
21 Free Prints from Amazon Photos
Amazon
21 Free Prints from Amazon Photos
Freebie
Price Drop! Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food (5lbs.)
Amazon
Price Drop! Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food (5lbs.)
$9.48 $26.62
Price Drop! 50-Pack KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Price Drop! 50-Pack KN95 Face Mask
$6.89 $39.74
FREE SHIPPING
Lowest Price! 25-Pack KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Lowest Price! 25-Pack KN95 Face Mask
$3.99 $19.74
Price Drop! 9-Pack Wonderful Pistachios
Amazon
Price Drop! 9-Pack Wonderful Pistachios
$3.50 $7.99
FREE SHIPPING
Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Bundle
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Bundle
$44.99 $99.98
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
ALDI
ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
HOT
$10 Off $10 Coupon for Family Members!
IKEA
$10 Off $10 Coupon for Family Members!
$10 Off
HOT
Savings & Clearance from $1.48
Sams Club
Savings & Clearance from $1.48
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Costco New Lower Prices Sale
Costco
Costco New Lower Prices Sale
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Target Deal Days Plans Revealed
Target
Target Deal Days Plans Revealed
NEWS
Featured "Grocery & Household" Savings
Costco
Featured "Grocery & Household" Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
"While Supplies Last" Price Reductions
Costco
"While Supplies Last" Price Reductions
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
80-90% Off Last Chance Final Take Clearance
JCPenney
80-90% Off Last Chance Final Take Clearance
SALE
Cashback 6.0% 💎
June Clearance Sale from Under $3.99
Walmart
June Clearance Sale from Under $3.99
SALE
Cashback 8.0% 💎
Home Depot Weekly Ad & More!
Home Depot
Home Depot Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 16.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Lowest Price! Drain Clog Remover (6 Pack)
Amazon
Lowest Price! Drain Clog Remover (6 Pack)
$4.75 $11.88
arrow
arrow