Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

Crane Personal Humidifier & Aroma Diffuser
$19.99 $29.99
Feb 10, 2020
0  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is offering Crane Personal Humidifier & Aroma Diffuser for $19.99 (Reg. $29.99). Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free store pickup.
Product Details:
Ultrasonic Cool Mist increases air moisture for easier breathing and a good night’s sleepPerfect Travel companion for a little relief on the go, at home, or at your officeRecommended non-medicated alternative to over the counter cough and cold medicine0.2 Gallon TankOptional NightlightClean Control Anti-microbial MaterialEnergy EfficientFDA Registered, BPA Free

🏷 Deal Tags

home diffuser aroma diffuser Heating & Cooling Air Quality Humidifiers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Hyper E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike (2 Options)
$398.00 $798.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
$228.00 $499.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
96¢
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32-Oz)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Jetstream Smart Plugs
$10.00 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
4-Count Jetstream Smart Wi-Fi Bulb Kit
$15.00 $44.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Homes & Gardens 32" Outdoor Firepit
$89.99 $191.37
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Rollbacks from $6.97!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
Thanksgiving 2020 Catalog
SALE
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 'Lowest Prices of the Season' Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Christmas Sneak Peek Event
SALE
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
Clearance Event Deals
SALE
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO Free Halloween Decor
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Diffuser, Homeweeks 300ml Colorful Essential Oil Diffuser with Adjustable Mist Mode, Cool Mist Air Auto Off Aroma Diffuser for Bedroom/Office/Trip
$11.49 $22.99
arrow
arrow