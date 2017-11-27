Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Coupons

Walmart

Crew Furniture Video Rocker
$24.00 $35.00
Dec 24, 2019
Expires : 12/26/19
9  Likes 7  Comments
18
About this Deal

Walmart is offering Crew Furniture Video Rocker for only $24.00. Shipping is free on orders over $35 or free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.

Product Details :
  • The Original Classic Video Rocker Gaming Chair
  • Perfect seating solution for playing video games, reading, watching TV
  • Ergonomically shaped, racing stripe style upholstery

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids toys Walmart home furniture Gaming Chairs video rocker high back chair
💬 7  Comments

GodDamnIt
GodDamnIt (L1)
Nov 27, 2017
Was an awesome deal. OOS at walmart now
FrugalAF
FrugalAF (L1)
Nov 23, 2017
Awesome deal, I've got one at home but for such a low price I'll probably grab a few extra ones, haha
IWantMyHatBack
IWantMyHatBack (L2)
Nov 23, 2017
Always wanted one of these! Take gaming to a whole new level of comfort ;)
kodoso
kodoso (L1)
Nov 22, 2017
This one seems very comfortable.
fsvewd
fsvewd (L2)
Nov 22, 2017
Thanks OP.
b616bigman
b616bigman (L3)
Nov 22, 2017
Thanks OP.
FibroMom
FibroMom (L5)
Nov 15, 2017
Now only $19.99 with free store pickup - the op has been updated.
