CVS

CVS COVID-19 Virtual Doctor Visits
Apr 08, 2020
Help limit the spread of coronavirus by getting evaluated for your symptoms from the comfort of your home. CVS is now offering MinuteClinic Video Visits from qualified doctors for only $59 per visit. Doctors are available 24/7, and can evaluate you on a number of symptoms -- from COVID-19 to allergies and more.

How It Works:
  1. Request your visit here
  2. Talk to a licensed provider to get a diagnosis
  3. The provider will write you a prescription (if needed)
  4. Stay informed about your treatment for up to 72 hours after your visit

See more info here.

health Personal Care CVS Medical Doctor flu Coronavirus Covid-19
