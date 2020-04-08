Help limit the spread of coronavirus by getting evaluated for your symptoms from the comfort of your home. CVS is now offering MinuteClinic Video Visits from qualified doctors for only $59 per visit. Doctors are available 24/7, and can evaluate you on a number of symptoms -- from COVID-19 to allergies and more.



How It Works:

Request your visit here

Talk to a licensed provider to get a diagnosis

The provider will write you a prescription (if needed)

Stay informed about your treatment for up to 72 hours after your visit

See more info here.