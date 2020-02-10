CVS Photo is offering a 5" x 7" Folded Photo Card for free when you use code SWEETHEART at checkout! Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.



Note: you must be logged into your CVS account to see this offer.



Product Details:

Printed on stationery-quality 110 lb. stock



Personalize front, inside & back



Custom text featured inside



Envelopes included