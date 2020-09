Walmart is offering this DC Fix Grey Marble Adhesive Film for $10.50 (Reg. $15.99)! Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free store pickup.



Product Details:

Received 4.5 Stars from 80+ reviews! Self-adhesive vinyl Can be applied to the majority of flat surfaces Ideal for covering shelves Adds a mist marble texture to a room's aesthetic Easy to use Features a mixture of greys and whites that float beautifully together Comes on a 17.7" x 78.7" roll