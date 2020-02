Home Depot has this Designers Fountain Astor 1-Light Wall Sconce for just $9.06 with free on-store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on $45+.



Product Details:

Special Buy



Uses (1) 100-Watt Medium Base Bulb (Not Included)



Old Satin Brass Finish with White Opal Shade



Hardware and instructions included for easy installation



Steel construction, damp location rated