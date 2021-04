Home Depot is offering their Earthgro Bagged Mulch (3 Colors) for only $1.98 in-store where available.



Shopping for more? Buy 5, get it for $10!



Find your nearest store here.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Details:

Year-long color with Color Advantage



3" layer helps prevent weeds by blocking growth and sunlight



Helps conserve soil moisture



Received 4+ stars from over 1,895 reviews