Macy's Coupons

Macy's

14-Piece Lock n Lock Food Storage Container Set
FREE SHIPPING
$13.99 $33.00
29 days ago
Expires : 08/23/20
2  Likes
14
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Lock n Lock Easy Essentials Rectangular 14-Pc. Food Storage Container Set for only $13.99 with code EVENT at checkout and free shipping $25+.

Set Includes:
  • 3-ounce container with lid
  • 5-ounce container with lid
  • (2) 12-ounce containers with lids
  • (2) 27-ounce containers with lids
  • 132-ounce container with lid

More Options.

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 20, 2020
Site shows $33 (no sale) and not eligible for code SHOP.
Reply
Kmark0225
Kmark0225 (L1)
Aug 20, 2020
Thank you for your information, I removed the code :)
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 19, 2020
Now $15.99
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 30, 2020
Price Drop, Was $14.99
Reply
