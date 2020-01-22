Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
ALDI Coupons »

Easy Home LED Ultrasonic Humidifier (In-Store)

$16.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
ALDI Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Easy Home LED Ultrasonic Humidifier for only $16.99 in-store!

Find your nearest ALDI here.

Details:
  • Seven different colors
  • 0.34-gal. water tank
  • LED color-changing mood light
  • 8-hour operating time per fill
  • Whisper quiet

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Related to this item:

home aldi health Home Improvement Air Purifier humidifier home appliances
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

Related Deals
Urban Outfitters
Gauze Ruffle Duvet Set (FULL/QUEEN)
Urban Outfitters
$119.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
Pem America Blue Medallion Twin 3-Pc. Comforter Set & Reviews - Comforters: Fashion - Bed & Bath
Macy's
$24.99 $80.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker with Auto Shut Off Feature - Aqua
Amazon
$14.99 $19.99
Amazon
Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Plush Mink Blanket, Owls, One Size
Amazon
$11.98
Home Depot
Milwaukee Screwdriver Set (6-Piece) + F/S
Home Depot
$14.97 $21.97 Free Shipping
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Finish Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse Aid (23-Oz)
Amazon
$6.56 $8.63
Wayfair
Cory Adjustable Drawer Organizer
Wayfair
$21.99
Amazon
SKIL 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum, Bare Tool - VA593601
Amazon
$19.00
Target
Google Nest Wifi Router and Point (2 Pack)
Target
$199.00 $269.00 Free Shipping
Home Depot
15% Off Select Maverick Ceiling Fans - Hand Carved Balsa Blades DC Motor
Home Depot
$637.47 $749.96
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Cosco 11308PBL1E Two Step Big Step Folding Step Stool with Rubber Hand Grip, Gray
Amazon
$29.99 $29.99
eBay
Member's Mark Q2472-A08 8.5" and 13" Cast Iron Enamel Skillet, 2-Pack
eBay
$17.19 $22.98
Costco
Annadale Fabric Sectional
Costco
$899.99
Amazon
Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels 16 Family Rolls
Amazon
$38.84 Free Shipping
Nordstrom Rack
Honey-Can-Do | 3 Bag Mesh Laundry Sorter | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
$24.97 $41.99
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Nordstrom Rack
Honey-Can-Do | Adjustable Height Flared Garment Rack | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
$26.97 $63.99
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Costco
SunBlk Everly Total Blackout Window Curtain Panel, 2-pack (4 Color Option)
Costco
$26.99 $32.99
Amazon
Zero Gravity Chair Patio Lounge Recliners Adjustable Folding Set of 2 for Pool Side Outdoor Yard Beach
Amazon
$99.99 $139.99
Amazon
DOQAUS Digital Meat Thermometer, 3S Instant Read Food Thermometer for Cooking, Digital Kitchen Thermometer Probe with Backlight & Ambidextrous Display, Cooking Thermometer for Candy Grill BBQ Liquids
Amazon
$8 $11.99
Brylane Home
Aurelia Garland | Décor
Brylane Home
$34.97 $99.99
Brylane Home
Mixed Berries Foliage Arrangement | Décor
Brylane Home
$17.97 $89.99