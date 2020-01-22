This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Easy Home LED Ultrasonic Humidifier (In-Store)
$16.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal
|ALDI is offering this Easy Home LED Ultrasonic Humidifier for only $16.99 in-store!
Find your nearest ALDI here.
Details:
See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.
Related to this item:home aldi health Home Improvement Air Purifier humidifier home appliances
What's the matter?