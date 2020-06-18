Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI Coupons

ALDI

Easy Home Portable LED Air Cooler (In-Store)
$19.99
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/23/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Easy Home Portable LED Air Cooler for only $19.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Cools, humidifies and purifies
  • 7 LED color changing lights
  • Adjustable 3-speed setting
  • Whisper quiet

electronics aldi Summer Home Improvement home appliances Heating & Cooling Tech Accessories home cooling
