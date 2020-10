Home Depot is offering this EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent Light Bulb Starter Kit for only $4.88 with free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Wireless control via the included remote



Dimmable via included remote (do not use on dimmer switches)



Tunable color temperature from 2700K (soft white) to 6500K (daylight)



Lifetime hours: 25,000 (25x longer than traditional incandescent light bulbs)



Energy Used: 9.5-Watt (equivalent to a 60-Watt incandescent light bulb)



3 customizable settings via the included remote



Max Brightness: 800 Lumens



ENERGY STAR rated



CEC T20 compliant



For indoor use only



Do not use in enclosed fixtures