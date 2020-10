Lowe's has this Edsal 4-Tier Steel Shelving Unit for only $39.98 with free in-store pickup where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Product Details:

Dimensions: 18-in D x 36-in W x 60-in H



Storage rack with four adjustable shelves and a 800 lb. shelf capacity



Frame is made of steel for strength



Shelves are made of particle board supported by double-riveted beams and braces



Frame has smooth black finish for resistance to corrosion



Rivet lock design for assembly without nuts or bolts, instructions included, tools for assembly sold separately