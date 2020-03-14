Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Elements Paros Tile Area Rug + Ships Free

$74.99 $149.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/18/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Elements Paros Tile Area Rug for only $74.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 100% Olefin friese yarns
  • Power loomed
  • Dimensions: 7'10" x 10'
  • Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews

Other Notable Elements Are Rugs:

