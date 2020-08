Walmart is offering this 1-Gal Endless Summer Hydrangea Shrub for only $21.96 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Ability to produce blooms from previous growth



Deep-pink centers surrounded by pink or blue



Can affect the soil to change the color of the plant



Bloom in late spring to fall



Dormant from November to March



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews