Dollar Tree has these Essentials Plastic Woven-Looking Storage Baskets for only $1.00 in-stores, otherwise you can purchase 24-Pack for $24 online.



Product Details:

Sturdy plastic baskets have a woven basket look



Each storage basket has a handle on both ends



Comes in neutral colors



Dimensions: 10.25x6.5x4.25-in.



Perfect for kitchens, closets, bedrooms, laundry rooms, classrooms, and more